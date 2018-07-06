88°
Water main breaks, places Livingston Parish subdivision under boil water advisory
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Crews are working to restore water in a Denham Springs subdivision after a main was broken Friday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the water district said a contractor broke a water main in the Audubon Trace neighborhood Friday afternoon. The line was repaired shortly after 1 p.m. and water service was being restored to residents.
Records indicate that approximately 85 homes are in the affected subdivision.
According to the water district, all residents will be under a precautionary boil advisory until a clear water sample can tested.
It's unclear how long the advisory will remain in effect.
