Water main breaks, places Livingston Parish subdivision under boil water advisory

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Crews are working to restore water in a Denham Springs subdivision after a main was broken Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the water district said a contractor broke a water main in the Audubon Trace neighborhood Friday afternoon. The line was repaired shortly after 1 p.m. and water service was being restored to residents.

Records indicate that approximately 85 homes are in the affected subdivision.

According to the water district, all residents will be under a precautionary boil advisory until a clear water sample can tested.

It's unclear how long the advisory will remain in effect.