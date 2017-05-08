Water heater malfunction causes house fire on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a working house fire on Madison Avenue Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the 4700 block of Madison Ave. around 8:10 p.m. It was brought under control around 8:26 p.m., according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to BRFD, the fire was caused by a malfunction in the home's water heater. The fire started in a utility closet and burned through the attic before being brought under control, BRFD said.

No injuries were reported. Officials with Red Cross were notified to assist the residents.