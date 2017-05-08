72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Water heater malfunction causes house fire on Madison Ave.

1 hour 3 minutes 49 seconds ago May 08, 2017 May 8, 2017 Monday, May 08 2017 May 08, 2017 9:27 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a working house fire on Madison Avenue Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the 4700 block of Madison Ave. around 8:10 p.m. It was brought under control around 8:26 p.m., according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to BRFD, the fire was caused by a malfunction in the home's water heater. The fire started in a utility closet and burned through the attic before being brought under control, BRFD said.

No injuries were reported. Officials with Red Cross were notified to assist the residents. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days