Water heater malfunction causes Baton Rouge duplex fire

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters say a malfunction with a water heater caused a duplex fire on Costello Lane in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene and found a utility closet and parts of a kitchen in one unit on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread.

Investigators estimate the fire caused $25,000 in damages.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries are reported. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.