Water heater malfunction causes Baton Rouge duplex fire

1 hour 23 minutes 56 seconds ago May 04, 2017 May 4, 2017 Thursday, May 04 2017 May 04, 2017 9:44 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters say a malfunction with a water heater caused a duplex fire on Costello Lane in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene and found a utility closet and parts of a kitchen in one unit on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread.

Investigators estimate the fire caused $25,000 in damages. 

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries are reported. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

