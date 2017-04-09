64°
Water district sticks by policies that anger customers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. - A Lamar County water district is refusing to change policies that make its customers unhappy.
WDAM-TV reports Arnold Line Water Association requires customers to have account numbers to pay bills. It has agreements with the City of Hattiesburg and two other sewer providers to cut off water if sewer bills aren't paid. The Public Service Commission has ordered the utility to change those rules, but Arnold Line is appealing. Customers say Arnold Line's rules are burdensome and expensive.
Arnold Line must next present oral arguments before all three public service commissioners.
