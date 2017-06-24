Water creeps into Central neighborhoods overnight

CENTRAL – It was a bad case of deja vu for some people Saturday as they awoke to see rising water in yards here.

At least one couple posted pictures on a community Facebook page of water creeping up to doors and inside a room. The series of pictures caused panic among others in the area who shared pictures of filled ditches and flooded yards.

The reports of flooding centered in a neighborhood off Hooper along Beaver Bayou near Jacob Kornmeyer Park.

There was a flash flood watch for the entire area Saturday.

