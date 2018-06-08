WATCH: Young girl leads crowd in impromptu performance of national anthem at New Orleans airport

NEW ORLEANS - What started out as a flight delay at a Louisiana airport turned into a heartwarming moment caught on video.

The moment was captured at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans Thursday morning. After an outgoing flight was delayed, the flight crew began looking for ways to keep the waylaid passengers entertained.

Employees soon came up with an idea: offer a free drink pass to anyone willing to sing for the terminal full of people. Much to their surprise, a young girl came forward to accept the challenge.

But, what started out as some light-hearted fun turned into a tender moment between the young singer and the crowd of onlookers as she began reciting the national anthem through the loudspeaker.

Many of the delayed travelers rose to their feet and placed their hands over their hearts. An airport employee can also be seen wrapping her arm around the girl, nodding along with her performance.

The crowd burst into applause as the girl finished her performance and returned to her seat.