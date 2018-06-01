WATCH: Woman pulled over for driving bumper car on busy roadway

GUIYANG, China - Police in China had to make an unusual traffic stop last week when they spotted a woman driving a pink bumper car on a busy roadway.

Security cameras captured the woman's comical commute, showing other vehicle flying past her as she moved along at speeds that appeared to be far below the legal limit.

According to CCTV, officers eventually caught up with the slow-moving vehicle and lectured the woman. Police then seized the vehicle.

The woman reportedly told police she owned a bumper car business and had to take them home each day. She said she just drove the cars back in order to save time.