93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Woman pulled over for driving bumper car on busy roadway

3 hours 24 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 June 01, 2018 1:19 PM June 01, 2018 in News
Source: CCTV
By: WBRZ Staff

GUIYANG, China - Police in China had to make an unusual traffic stop last week when they spotted a woman driving a pink bumper car on a busy roadway.

Security cameras captured the woman's comical commute, showing other vehicle flying past her as she moved along at speeds that appeared to be far below the legal limit.

According to CCTV, officers eventually caught up with the slow-moving vehicle and lectured the woman. Police then seized the vehicle.

The woman reportedly told police she owned a bumper car business and had to take them home each day. She said she just drove the cars back in order to save time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days