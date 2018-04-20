WATCH: Woman, child sprayed with mace in parking lot

BATON ROUGE - There's shocking video of a woman spraying mace into the face of another and a young child. It happened Thursday afternoon at a strip mall off Staring Lane, near Perkins Road.

The woman is seen on video walking with three children and pulling along a shopping cart. One of those children is riding in the cart when a woman approaches the four people from behind. It appears words are exchanged and then the one woman holds out her arm spraying mace at the other woman. Baton Rouge Police responded to the incident and says the child riding in the shopping cart also felt the effects of the mace.

The incident happened in front of Ted Lee's beauty supply store. He says the woman and the children ran into the store for help after it happened.

"The boy's eyes were burning," he said. "Mom asked for any water to spill in the boy's eyes to relieve some kind of pain."

Lee helped them out, by flushing the child's eyes out with water while police and EMS were on their way.

Police say this was no random act. Either the women knew each other or knew of each other.

After the incident, the woman that sprayed the mace walked back to her car, a white PT Cruiser, and pulled out of the parking lot.

Lee says it's clear that the issue was between the two adults and says whatever the problem it should have been resolved by themselves.

No one was transported to the hospital. The incident is under investigation and police say the person in the video could be facing charges.