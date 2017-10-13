WATCH: Woman car-jacked while pumping gas; good Samaritan stops thief

ALLEN PARK, MI- Police in Michigan are seeking a suspect after a thief attempted to car-jack a woman while she was pumping gas.

Authorities released surveillance video of the attempted theft this past week. The video shows the man walking up to the victim's vehicle as she pumps gas. The suspect then hops into the car and fires up the engine.

As he attempts to drive away, the woman jumps into the passenger seat of the vehicle and tries to stop him.

The suspect makes it all the way to the other side of the gas station before a good Samaritan jumps out of his 18-wheeler, stops the car and forces the thief out.

The two struggled for a bit before the good Samaritan chased the suspect across the street. Michigan police have yet to identify the car-jacker and are asking for information.