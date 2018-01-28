WATCH: White lion cub rejected by mother remains extremely playful

TLEXCALA, MEXICO- A Mexican zoo is celebrating the birth of a brand new white lion cub.

Altiplano Zoo welcomed a new white lion to their family, but had some unexpected setbacks. The cub was rejected by its mother at birth, and requires special care and feeding from zookeepers.

But the cub remains playful, and is eating just fine, the zoo says.

Check out the video to see the cuteness.