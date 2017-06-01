Watch WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 online tonight

73°
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Due to the NBA Finals telecast on ABC, WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 will air later than usual.

On nights of the NBA Finals, watch the weeknight edition of the 10 o'clock news on time through WBRZ's 24-hour replay channel on Cox Cable 124, Eatel 2, the WBRZ.com live stream (Click HERE) or the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.

The NBA Finals are Thursday, June 1; Sunday, June 4; Wednesday, June 7; Friday, June 9; Monday, June 12; Thursday, June 15; Sunday, June 18.

