WATCH: Video shows schools bus driving through stop signs

BATON ROUGE – A shocking video taken by a driver shows a school bus plowing through stop signs in the Woodland Ridge neighborhood.

The bus serves the Louisiana School for the Deaf.

The driver who was behind the school bus grabbed her phone and hit record.

"I was like oh my gosh!" Rebecca Vidrine said.

"I had my phone right there so I grabbed it started the recording and he sure enough ran that one (stop sign)," Vidrine said.

The bus driver did not stop at a three-way intersection where Vidrine caught the school bus on camera. She said that the driver also ran three stop signs down the street.

"And the other car was going the speed limit and had to swerve to keep from missing it," Vidrine said.

The School of the Deaf contracts bus services through a private company called First Student.

"To catch one on video not only a bad driver but one that carries children it's a little ridiculous," Vidrine said.

Vidrine said she was not sure if students were on board at the time she recorded the video, but the driver's reckless driving puts others at risk too.

"I mean it doesn't matter there could have been children running around playing. What if a ball rolled out into the street and a kid went after it?" Vidrine said.

The Louisiana School of the Deaf as well as the company that supplies the bus services said they are looking into the incident.