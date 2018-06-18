74°
WATCH: Video of Mike the Tiger stalking visitors goes viral
BATON ROUGE - Mike the Tiger took a moment over the weekend to show a group of visitors why you should always remain aware of your surroundings.
The video posted Sunday shows Mike VII meticulously stalking through his enclosure, approaching the onlookers behind the glass walls. The tiger spots at least one person with his back turned and quickly zeroes in.
Mike delivers a brief scare to the unsuspecting visitors before going back about his business.
"I learned why u don’t turn your back on a tiger," wrote Kevin Felder, one of Mike's apparent targets.
As of Monday afternoon, the video had been viewed nearly one million times and shared more than 25,000 times.
