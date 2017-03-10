WATCH: Two men brawl in traffic; Video posted on Facebook Friday

BATON ROUGE – Video posted to Facebook Friday shows two men brawling on the I-10 exit to Highland Road.

The video does not show what started the argument, but does show the two unidentified men exchanging punches. The fight happened as traffic was building at the eastbound exit to Highland Road.

At one point in the video, one of the men knocks the other to the ground.

What appears to be a sheriff's deputy arrives and scares the men back into their cars.

The sheriff's office has not released information about the fight.

The video, taken from another car, is about 50 seconds long. At the end, the person recording the video narrates that the guys are being told to get back in their cars and leave.

