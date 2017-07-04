Watch tonight's fireworks show on the Mississippi River live

BATON ROUGE – Tuesday night, fireworks will explode over the Mississippi River as the annual 4th of July tradition continues.

WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi sponsored by the USS Kidd and the Baton Rouge clinic is an evening-long event. Festivities start at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The fireworks display goes at nine o'clock Tuesday night.

The display, produced by David Spear’s team at J&M Displays, is set to go on for about 22 minutes and features close to 200 firework shells.

This marks the 48th year that the Manship family has celebrated the holiday by providing Louisiana's largest fireworks display.

> LIVE stream of fireworks starts at nine p.m. tonight

> Headed to the river? Check traffic conditions before you go

> Need the forecast for tonight?

> Lagniappe: Read more about a recent 4th of July on the False River that became a viral sensation HERE.

schedule of events.

The fireworks can be seen from either side of the river.

Traffic will be an issue. Surface streets will be busy, so it's advised to arrive early. Monitor traffic conditions via WBRZ's traffic-tracking technology HERE. The map is always active, and users will be able to see congestion in real-time.

Can't make it to the river? WBRZ.com will stream the fireworks show and the show will also be streamed live on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page. The live stream will start shortly before nine o'clock Tuesday evening.

4th of July forecast.

