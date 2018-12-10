36°
WATCH: Thomas Morstead gives glove to young Saints fan after Bucs win
TAMPA BAY - One tiny Saints fan had the sweetest emotional reaction when a New Orleans player handed over a keepsake after Sunday's game against the Bucaneers.
A video posted to Facebook by Amberly Mouton-Niedzwecki shows little Aubrey on the bottom row at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa following the Saints' epic 28-14 win over the Bucs.
As Saints players run off the field and into the locker room, punter Thomas Morstead segued over to Aubrey and handed her one of his playing gloves.
Overcome with emotion, Aubrey bursts into tears. Check out the video to see the heartwarming moment!
