WATCH: Thieves steal $1,000 in lawn equipment from trailer parked outside local business
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are looking for two men who were caught on surveillance video stealing about $1,000 worth of lawn equipment.
The theft occurred Tuesday at the Louisiana Federal Credit Union On Highway 30. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two walked into a trailer filled with equipment parked outside the building and ran off with it.
A surveillance video shows the two thieves taking the lawn equipment and fleeing the area in a white Hyundai.
APS is asking for anyone with information on the crime to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636 or by texting the anonymous tip line at 847411.
