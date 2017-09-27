WATCH: Thieves flee store with $3,000 in stolen sunglasses

BATON ROUGE - Deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are currently looking for two thieves who ran out of a store with eight pairs of stolen sunglasses.

The incident took place at the Sunglass Hut at Perkins Rowe on September 20. The store told deputies the thieves stole eight pairs of sunglasses, valued at $3,200 in total.

One of the suspects is described as a black woman who was wearing all black with a black baseball hat. The second suspect is described as a black male with a beard and was wearing a black and white shirt with black pants and a white baseball hat.

Anyone with information related to the incident or knows the identity of the suspects is encouraged to call 225-389-5061.