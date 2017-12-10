WATCH: Thief takes off with Salvation Army kettle

GLADSTONE, Mo.- Surveillance video captured a thief helping himself to a Salvation Army kettle.

The Gladstone Police Department posted the video this week, asking the community to help identify the sticky-handed suspect. The footage shows a man walking up to a Salvation Army kettle outside of a store in Gladstone, Missouri and stealing it.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Gladstone Police Department at (816) 436-3550.