WATCH: Terminally ill man meets great-granddaughter, born 4 floors below in same hospital

Wednesday, June 20 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW JERSEY - A terminally ill man thought he was too sick to meet his great-grandchild, who was born just four floors down from his hospital room.

Charles Marshall was hospitalized for complications from pancreatic cancer on the seventh floor of Virtua Voorhees Hospital in New Jersey.

His granddaughter, Joy Phero, gave birth to his first great-granddaughter, Chloe, just four floors below.

Since Marshall was in no condition to visit the newborn, nurses transported Phero and Chloe on a wheelchair to the great-grandfather's bedside.

Marshall says his "life is now complete."

                                                                 

