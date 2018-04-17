78°
WATCH: Tender moment between mother gorilla and newborn baby caught on camera

2 hours 56 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 April 17, 2018 10:27 AM April 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C- A tender moment between a mother gorilla and her newborn baby is getting a lot attention.

Calaya, a Weston Lowland gorilla, gave birth to a male Sunday. The little gorilla's name is Moke, pronounced mo-KEY, which means "junior" or "little" in the Lingala language according to the Smithsonian National Zoo.

In the sweet video, Calaya seems to kiss and clean Moke's face.

Primate keepers report that Calaya has been caring for her infant and are optimistic he will thrive. For more information about Calaya and her baby click here.

