WATCH: Swarm of bats invades Texas Walmart

ALVIN, Texas- Walmart is taking action after bats were caught on camera flying around an Alvin location, according to a report from KHOU.

Customers took video of the bats inside the store Monday night.

The store says inspectors were brought in Tuesday who discovered the bats had made themselves at home in the Lawn and Garden section.

Workers are now trying to figure out how to keep them from entering the store again.