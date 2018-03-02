WATCH: Suspect walks into home garage in broad daylight, steals table saw

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a brazen thief who stole from a home garage in broad daylight.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 12 an unknown male driving a dark-colored Toyota Camry showed up at a residence in Denham Springs near Dunn Road and Crossover Road.

Home security footage shows the suspect walking under the carport, grabbing a table saw, and leaving.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (225) 686-2241.