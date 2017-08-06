WATCH: 'Supergirl' survives chemo, receives special send-off

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A little girl received an emotional goodbye after her last chemotherapy treatment from staff members at John Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

This supergirl, 1-year-old Emilie Meza walked the halls of the hospital with her family, showered with applause.

Meza was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a form of blood cancer, at 9-months-old. Her father, Eduardo Meza, became her blood doner.

“Oh, it was an amazing feeling,” Emilie’s mother, Roxana Meza, told ABC News. “There were tears in my eyes -- tears of joy. She’s gone through so much and she doesn’t know it because she’s so little. It was tough at a lot of points, but to feel accomplished that you’re getting past the chemo part of it is amazing.”

Now Emilie and her family will move to the Ronald McDonald house to monitor her recovery.

Emilie's attending physician, Dr. Benjamin Oshrine said the send-off was "heartwarming and adorable."