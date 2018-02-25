61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: STM 8th grade basketball wins on last second, full-court shot

8 hours 44 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, February 25 2018 Feb 25, 2018 February 25, 2018 2:23 PM February 25, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The end of the St. Thomas More 8th grade basketball game looks like something you'd find on ESPN's Top 10 plays.

Down by 1 point with 1 second left, the Eagles' Liam Calkins rebounds a missed foul shot and throws the ball across the court to win the game by 2 points.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days