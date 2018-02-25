61°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: STM 8th grade basketball wins on last second, full-court shot
BATON ROUGE - The end of the St. Thomas More 8th grade basketball game looks like something you'd find on ESPN's Top 10 plays.
Down by 1 point with 1 second left, the Eagles' Liam Calkins rebounds a missed foul shot and throws the ball across the court to win the game by 2 points.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
1953 bus boycott remembered by people who led the way
-
Homeowner's drainage problem solved after 20 years of waiting
-
City officials in Walker warn litter bugs of escalating fines
-
EBR Blight Strike Team to hold first meeting Thursday
-
WATCH: Adopted daughter surprises father by taking his last name
Sports Video
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana
-
Zack Hess: Wild Thing closer to psycho starter