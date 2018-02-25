WATCH: STM 8th grade basketball wins on last second, full-court shot

BATON ROUGE - The end of the St. Thomas More 8th grade basketball game looks like something you'd find on ESPN's Top 10 plays.

Down by 1 point with 1 second left, the Eagles' Liam Calkins rebounds a missed foul shot and throws the ball across the court to win the game by 2 points.