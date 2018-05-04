WATCH: Steven Tyler walks his way into New Orleans bar, gives surprise performance

NEW ORLEANS - One of the many musicians in Louisiana for Jazz Fest decided to have an impromptu show in a Bourbon Street bar Thursday night.

The surprise performance came from Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler after he wandered into the Famous Door Thursday night. According to TMZ, bar patrons spotted the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and alerted the band on stage to his presence.

Naturally, one of the band members sought out Tyler and offered him an opportunity to take the stage. Tyler obliged and sang "Walk this Way" for an ecstatic crowd.

Check out a clip of the performance below: