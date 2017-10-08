WATCH: Stadium erupts into Tom Petty tribute at LSU vs Florida game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Music fans were devastated to hear of the passing of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty last week. But fans at Saturday's LSU vs Florida game summoned up some of that emotion to give the artist a powerful tribute.

Just before the start of the fourth quarter of the Tiger's upset victory in Gainesville, the stadium began playing Petty's "I Won't Back Down". It didn't take long for the crowd to join in.

Before Petty was famous, he once worked as a groundskeeper at the University of Florida. On UF's website, a statement announcing the plan for the tribute also mentioned that the school might look to adopt playing the song as a new tradition.