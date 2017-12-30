WATCH: Squirrel lunges at officers responding to critter-burglary call

51°
Saturday, December 30 2017
By: WBRZ Staff

BROCKPORT, N.Y.- Body cam footage shows a squirrel lunging at police officers while they were responding to a call regarding the furry-burglar.

On Dec. 29, officers from the Brockport Police Department responded to a call about a squirrel that had broken into a home, and apparently had helped himself to some cookies in the kitchen.

Brockport PD posted the hilarious video on their Facebook page. Body cam footage shows the squirrel offering a warm welcome by lunging straight toward one of the officers.

The squirrel was ultimately captured by officers and released without injury.

Officers say the homeowner was very relieved that the uninvited guest was set free.

