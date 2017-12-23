48°
WATCH: Spider monkeys rip open Christmas presents at Nashville Zoo
NASHVILLE, TN- Christmas came a few days early for spider monkeys at the Nashville Zoo.
The zoo posted the adorable video to their Facebook page just two days before Christmas.
Footage shows the excited monkeys tearing into their Christmas presents and enjoying what appears to be delicious treats inside.
Check out the video to witness the cuteness.
