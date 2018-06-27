90°
WATCH: Sparking power line, trailer fire causes concern for firefighters
CENTRAL - Crews responding to a shed fire were surprised to find a different situation happening Wednesday morning.
Central Fire Department officials were called to the 10600 block of Welcome Hites around 8 a.m. for a shed on fire.
Crews said they later received word a utility trailer was on fire next to a barn. When on the scene, crews found a live power line sparking and arching near by.
Video from the scene showed sparks coming from the ground where the power line had fallen.
