WATCH: Sparking power line, trailer fire causes concern for firefighters

By: Austin Hart

CENTRAL - Crews responding to a shed fire were surprised to find a different situation happening Wednesday morning.

Central Fire Department officials were called to the 10600 block of Welcome Hites around 8 a.m. for a shed on fire.

Crews said they later received word a utility trailer was on fire next to a barn. When on the scene, crews found a live power line sparking and arching near by.

Video from the scene showed sparks coming from the ground where the power line had fallen.

