WATCH: Southern University marching band performs halftime show at Dallas Mavericks game

DALLAS - The Human Jukebox stepped out of Baton Rouge Friday night to perform at halftime for the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to the band's Facebook page, the performance was in celebration of the 20th Annual African American Heritage Night. You can watch the band's full performance at the American Airlines Center below.

Last year, the band was also featured at halftime for the Saints-Falcons Thanksgiving Day match-up at the Superdome.