50°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Southern University marching band performs halftime show at Dallas Mavericks game
DALLAS - The Human Jukebox stepped out of Baton Rouge Friday night to perform at halftime for the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks.
According to the band's Facebook page, the performance was in celebration of the 20th Annual African American Heritage Night. You can watch the band's full performance at the American Airlines Center below.
Last year, the band was also featured at halftime for the Saints-Falcons Thanksgiving Day match-up at the Superdome.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Meet Eli Jackson, LSU's longtime master locksmith
-
Georgia-Pacific hosts job fair for workers impacted by plant layoffs
-
Different spellings on Garden District street signs
-
Group repairing Memorial Stadium ahead of event commemorating Baton Rouge Bus Boycott
-
BREC to renovate boxing facility, North 14th Street Park