WATCH: School surprises maintenance man with new lawnmower for Christmas

VILLA RICA, Ga.- A daycare center in Georgia surprised one of their employees with an exciting new gift for his home this Christmas.

James Jackson, 72, has worked at Sunbrook Academy of Carrollton for seven years as a maintenance man, and he's somewhat of a "celebrity at the school."

"The kids literally get out of their cars searching for Mr. James in the morning," one of the school directors said. "It’s unbelievable. Even our 1-year-olds. It’s crazy how much of an impact he has on everybody in this building."

The students and staff wanted to get Jackson something special for Christmas. He says when they asked how he cut his grass at home, he didn't think twice about it.

"I told them I pushed it, but after I cut it, I'm just about bushed. And I never I thought anything else about it," the 72-year-old said.

The school was able to raise enough funds to surprise Jackson with a brand new riding lawn mower, along with a $500 gift card and $65 cash.

"They really have touch my heart. I can't stop smiling," he told ABC.

Jackson added that he's already coined a nickname for his gift, his "yard Cadillac."