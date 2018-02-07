WATCH: Rogue cow steals Iowa family's mail

AFTON, Iowa - Video posted to social media shows a mischievous cow eating a family's mail before fleeing the scene.

Erin Hudson recorded the video outside her Afton, Iowa home and posted the video on Facebook Sunday.

In the post, the bold cow can be seen munching on the mail as a man approaches. The cow stares down the man, mulling its options, before finally taking off with the envelopes still hanging from its mouth.

There is currently no word on whether the cow will face jail time for committing a federal offense.