45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Rogue cow steals Iowa family's mail

5 hours 8 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, February 07 2018 Feb 7, 2018 February 07, 2018 1:40 PM February 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

AFTON, Iowa - Video posted to social media shows a mischievous cow eating a family's mail before fleeing the scene.

Erin Hudson recorded the video outside her Afton, Iowa home and posted the video on Facebook Sunday.

In the post, the bold cow can be seen munching on the mail as a man approaches. The cow stares down the man, mulling its options, before finally taking off with the envelopes still hanging from its mouth.

There is currently no word on whether the cow will face jail time for committing a federal offense.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days