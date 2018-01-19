WATCH: Residents take out 'cabin fever' frustrations over social media

BATON ROUGE - It was fun until it wasn't. Once the winter weather passed, many residents quickly realized they couldn't wait to leave the house.

With roads closed, schools out of session, and businesses letting their employees off the hook, many folks in Baton Rouge and beyond voiced their cabin fever frustrations over social media.

Snow, sleet, and frozen rain passed through Louisiana Tuesday night, and below-freezing temperatures kept roads and surfaces frozen for much of the next 24 to 48 hours. Aside from the early morning hours, Friday will be the first day temperatures are not expected to dip below freezing. Many are excited for their opportunity to leave the house and find, really, anything else to do.