WATCH: Puppy can't stay awake during vet visit

2 hours 37 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, February 19 2018 Feb 19, 2018 February 19, 2018 6:42 PM February 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

A YouTube user posted a video of his puppy's first visit to the vet's office.

The adorable video captures the dog, Nacho, struggling to stay awake during his check-up.

Check out the footage to see the cuteness.

