WATCH: Professor pulls mind-bending April Fools' prank on class

1 hour 7 minutes 14 seconds ago April 01, 2017 Apr 1, 2017 Saturday, April 01 2017 April 01, 2017 4:11 PM in News
By: WBRZ Staff

LA MIRADA, Cali. - Students had no trouble paying attention in a Biola University class when a professor pulled an impressive prank Friday afternoon.

A video uploaded Friday shows Matthew Weathers, a math professor at the university, pulling off the elaborate prank.

Weathers starts by "accidentally" writing on his projector screen with a marker. He then goes about trying to remove the mark using any means necessary, this includes fire, a fourth wall-breaking tutorial video and even a lightsaber.

Weathers has made his interactive pranks a yearly tradition in his math class. He's uploaded several others to his own Youtube channel, netting himself millions of views in the process.

