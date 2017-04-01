WATCH: Professor pulls mind-bending April Fools' prank on class

LA MIRADA, Cali. - Students had no trouble paying attention in a Biola University class when a professor pulled an impressive prank Friday afternoon.

A video uploaded Friday shows Matthew Weathers, a math professor at the university, pulling off the elaborate prank.

Weathers starts by "accidentally" writing on his projector screen with a marker. He then goes about trying to remove the mark using any means necessary, this includes fire, a fourth wall-breaking tutorial video and even a lightsaber.

Weathers has made his interactive pranks a yearly tradition in his math class. He's uploaded several others to his own Youtube channel, netting himself millions of views in the process.