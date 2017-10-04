WATCH: Prison workers foil bull's escape attempt at Angola rodeo

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Workers foiled an escape attempt at the Louisiana State Penitentiary over the weekend. However it wasn't an inmate that was running loose on the grounds, but a full-grown bull.

The situation unraveled at the annual Angola Prison Rodeo, which was began this past Sunday. According to witnesses, one of the bulls being used for the show had enough of the afternoon's festivities and decided to execute its own escape attempt.

While it's currently unclear how the bull managed to get free of the arena, video recorded by attendees shows the situation that unfolded as the bull made its mad dash at freedom.

"We've got the best seats in the place now!" exclaimed one of the onlookers, as workers tried to reign in the massive animal.

Shawn Doiron, the man who recorded the video said the incident added a little more excitement to his afternoon.

"People were running and jumping over things as the bull ran by but I couldn't get my phone out fast enough to catch that," Doiron said. "It was pretty exciting and my kids loved it.”

After a few minutes, the cattle was finally lassoed and taken back to the arena.

Officials with the prison say no injuries were reported and the rodeo will continue to run every Sunday through the rest of October.