WATCH: Police unit gets an unexpected car wash by goats

4 hours 14 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, January 26 2018 Jan 26, 2018 January 26, 2018 11:51 AM January 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

WEBSTER, NEW YORK- An officer with the Webster Police Department got his car washed by goats on Thursday.

The officer was responding to a call of a goat in a roadway. At the scene, the officer located the goat along with seven others.

According to a post on Facebook, the goats had escaped their enclosure.

The goats quickly surrounded the police car and began to licking the salt off of the police unit. Eventually, the goats were rounded up and directed back to their enclosure.

Check out the video to see the salty clean-up.

