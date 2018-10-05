85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Police officer shows school children how to bust a move

2 hours 1 minute 29 seconds ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 October 05, 2018 4:07 PM October 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - An area police officer broke into dance while speaking to a group of children at a Tangipahoa Parish school. And he did it to the tune of a very unique beat.

Video shared by the Hammond Police Department shows K9 Officer Kris Schilling teaching the kids a thing or two about law enforcement... and dancing. Schilling is seen cueing someone off-camera, prompting a cacophony of police sirens and horns that blend into a beat.

Officer Schilling then takes a moment to show the students how it's done.



Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days