WATCH: Police officer shows school children how to bust a move
HAMMOND - An area police officer broke into dance while speaking to a group of children at a Tangipahoa Parish school. And he did it to the tune of a very unique beat.
Video shared by the Hammond Police Department shows K9 Officer Kris Schilling teaching the kids a thing or two about law enforcement... and dancing. Schilling is seen cueing someone off-camera, prompting a cacophony of police sirens and horns that blend into a beat.
Officer Schilling then takes a moment to show the students how it's done.
