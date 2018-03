WATCH: Penguin can't stay awake after hatching

PORTLAND, OR- The Orgeon Zoo has welcomed a new member to their family: a Humboldt penguin chick.

In a video posted to their Facebook page, the zoo shows the adorable chick wiggling its way free from the cracked open egg before quickly falling to sleep.

The birth marks the first Humboldt penguin hatchling of 2018 for the Oregon Zoo. Welcome to the world!