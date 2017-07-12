WATCH: Patriotic man belts out national anthem over Wal-Mart intercom

OSAGE BEACH, Missouri - A man surprised Wal-Mart shoppers over the weekend after he took over the store's intercom and proudly sang his rendition of the US national anthem.

According to a report from KRGC 13, James Fruits said his patriotic performance stemmed from a conversation with a friend on Facebook.

Fruits had initially sang the 'Star-Spangled Banner' in the store's flag aisle at the request of his friend. But after some of the store's employees heard his vocal prowess, they insisted that he serenade the rest of the shopper by way of the store's intercom system. The employees also reportedly gave Fruits with a $10 gift card and an awesome Wal-Mart cape.

The store erupted in cheers as Fruits finished his performance.

