Watch out! Video shows train's snow wave engulfing platform

RHINECLIFF - Amtrak customers in New York now know what to do when a train is approaching a station on snow-covered tracks: stand back.



Several waiting passengers had their cellphones out Wednesday morning to take video of the train from Albany as it entered station in Rhinecliff, 85 miles north of New York City.



As the train arrived, it hit deep snow left by this week's major East Coast storm. The impact sent a huge wave of snow flying across the platform, engulfing people close to the tracks.



Amtrak says no one was hurt. The rail service says the Manhattan-bound train was traveling at the authorized speed as it entered the station.



A video of the episode has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on YouTube.