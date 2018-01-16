WATCH: Once homeless, 8-year-old breaks down in tears at the sight of his new bed

Photo: Humble Design

DETROIT - An 8-year-old boy is winning the hearts of people across the country after he was brought to tears at the sight of his first bed after being homeless for six years.

Daeyr Neely and his mother have been homeless since he was two years old, when his mom lost her job and their apartment. Neely's mother put all of her money into training to become a nurse as the two moved into a shelter. Once they qualified for public assistance, the two moved into their new house in November but had no furniture.

A non-profit called Humble Design took notice in January and furnished the home with donated items. After he spent weeks sleeping on the floor, Daeyr finally had an actual bed to call his own.

"As a mother, I did what I was supposed to do. I did what I said I was gonna do. I kept my promise to him and fulfilled our dreams," said Dionna, Daeyr's mother.

Volunteers were filming as the boy got his first look at his new room and broke down in tears at the realization.

To top it all off, Uhaul, the company which helped move all of the furniture into their home, gifted Dionna a check worth $10,000 to help her finish nursing school.

Watch the full story here: