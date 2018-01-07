WATCH: Officials rescue over 200 cold-stunned sea turtles off Florida coast

FLORIDA- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has rescued over 200 sea turtles this past week.

The sea turtles have been suffering from freezing temperatures.

"Sea turtles are one species that can be affected by cold weather. When the water temperatures drop, stunned sea turtles may float listlessly in the water on or near shore. Although these turtles may appear to be dead, they are often still alive," the FWC said.

After undergoing health assessments, the turtles will be released into the Gulf of Mexico within the next week or two.