WATCH: Officers rescue shivering puppy found under bridge

DAYTONA, FL- Two police officers rescued a puppy that was found shivering beneath a freezing bridge in Florida.

The Daytona Police Department posted a video of two officers inside of a police unit, attempting to warm up the freezing dog with a blanket, and even give the puppy warmth by holding her up to the vehicle's blowing heater.

One of the officers eventually decided to adopt the pup, and gave her a very suiting name: River.

The department wrote on Facebook:

"For the last couple of weeks we've been telling you about River the Frozen Puppy. As you know her story ended happily; she is safe and sound and very loved in the home of one of our police officers."

Check out the video to see River's rescue.