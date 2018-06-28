WATCH: Officer befriends 12-year-old Michael Jackson fan, surprises him with 'Thriller' gear

GREENVILLE, SC - A police officer was so impressed with a young man's dance moves that he decided to help him better imitate his favorite performer.

Officer Kawain Harrison was responding to a call in a neighborhood in Greenville, South Carolina when he saw 12-year-old Javon dancing in his neighborhood. Harrison was so impressed by Javon's dance moves, he posted a video of the pre-teen dancing to Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean', a video which racked up more than 600,000 views on Facebook.

After Javon became a local sensation, Officer Harrison decided to look for a way to help encourage the young dancer. Naturally, he concluded that Javon needed some slick new Michael Jackson gear to go along with his dances.

About a week after their first encounter, the officer surprised Javon with a box full of clothes akin to those worn by the music legend. The video posted by the Greenville Police Department shows Javon slowly coming to tears as he opens the box and pulls out gloves, a hat and, finally, a jacket that evoke Jackson hits like 'Thriller'.

Javon shared a hug with the officer before giving a performance for those in attendance.