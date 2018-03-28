WATCH: New K-9 just wants to play with deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A brand new K-9 hasn't quite mastered the art of listening to her partner yet.

A video posted to Twitter by the Richmond County Sheriff's Department shows Deputy Jeff Rustin and his K-9, named Cyndia, still getting acquainted with one another. The two have only been partners for a few weeks.

The sheriff's office says Cyndia is still in training, but they believe the two will make a good match.

Check out the video to see how their bonding is going.