WATCH: New K-9 just wants to play with deputy

4 hours 1 minute 5 seconds ago Tuesday, March 27 2018 Mar 27, 2018 March 27, 2018 8:40 PM March 27, 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A brand new K-9 hasn't quite mastered the art of listening to her partner yet.

A video posted to Twitter by the Richmond County Sheriff's Department shows Deputy Jeff Rustin and his K-9, named Cyndia, still getting acquainted with one another. The two have only been partners for a few weeks. 

The sheriff's office says Cyndia is still in training, but they believe the two will make a good match.

Check out the video to see how their bonding is going.

