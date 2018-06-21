Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Mother brought to tears as deaf baby hears for the first time
FORTWORTH, Tx. - A mother broke down in tears after a procedure allowed her deaf, 1-year-old daughter to hear sounds for the first time.
Ayla Esler was born deaf, but she received a life-changing cochlear implant at Cook Children's Hospital in Fortworth, Texas earlier this week. Ayla could be seen holding her hand up to her ear and smiling as she heard for the first time in her life.
The scene was enough to make her mother, Anna, cry tears of joy.
"I just had this flood of emotion that I didn't expect... That I was just overwhelmed with happiness and joy and thankfulness," Anna told KAMR.
Ayla's parents said they received a lot of support from the deaf community prior to the procedure.
They are hoping her story raises awareness so more families are able to find similar relief.
More News
