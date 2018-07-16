WATCH: Mischievous dog steals owner's GoPro, records himself

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA - A dog that hilariously recorded himself while running off with his owner's GoPro is everything you need on a Monday.

Daniel Brown posted the adorable video of his German Shepherd, Koby, and the internet cannot get enough.

The five-year-old pooch grabbed the camera, which was attached to a rod, and set off running with it in his mouth.

Throughout the video, Brown can be seen in the background trailing his dog. The hysterical chase lasted twenty minutes, as Brown eventually caught up with Koby and wrestled the camera from his jaws.

Check out the video for a laugh!